Chelsea injury news: Blues boosted with summer signing duo available at the weekend

Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell are both expected to be available for selection for Chelsea this weekend, according to The Athletic.

Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace 4-0 before the international break began and will be looking to build on that performance when they face Southampton this coming weekend.

In a boost for Frank Lampard, The Athletic report that both Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell, who were both signed over the summer window, will be in the squad to face the Saints.

Ziyech suffered a knee injury during a pre-season friendly with Brighton and is yet to make his Premier League debut. It seems likely that he will be involved at the weekend, having featured for Morocco over the international break.

Chilwell withdrew from the England camp early (as reported on the Chelsea website) sparking fears that he could miss out on the Southampton game, but The Athletic claim that he is expected to be involved.

With Christian Pulisic back in the fold, and their summer signings now having settled into the squad, now is the time Chelsea will be looking to put a run of form together. They can lay down a marker this weekend.