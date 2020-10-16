When you’re an up and coming football player looking to make your way in the game, sometimes you’ll stop at nothing to get a crack at the first team.

That’s certainly the case with ex-Liverpool youth team player, Tom Brewitt.

Back in the 2015/16 season, the first under Jurgen Klopp, Brewitt clearly felt that he was in with a chance of making his bow in the Reds’ FA Cup game against Exeter.

According to BBC Sport, a number of Liverpool’s centre-backs were out injured and, unbeknownst to Brewitt, Klopp was going to play Jose Enrique at centre-back and recall Tiago Illori from his loan at Aston Villa.

Thinking that his debut was only threatened by fellow youth-teamer, Daniel Cleary, Brewitt deliberately set out to injure his team-mate.

“Whatever it took to do it, I was going to do it,” he said to the Football Journeys podcast, according to BBC Sport.

“I was just desperate to play for Liverpool and that’s all I wanted to do.

“I took the decision, it was me or him (Cleary), so I went after him in training.

“Before Christmas and the time between Christmas and New Year, I put myself next to him in possession games, I put myself next to him in games, and I just kicked him.

“I wasn’t trying to hurt him badly but I was trying to hurt him enough so he was out the way and I would play.

“It was about a week before the Exeter game and I took a bit of a heavy touch in a seven-a-side and he’s come in to tackle me.

“I waited a split second too long and absolutely topped him, went over the ball, it was a bad tackle – I knew it was a bad tackle, I did it on purpose and I’m not incredibly proud of it.

“I’m not ashamed of it, either, because in my head it was me or him and I was choosing me.

“There was a bit of a scuffle after it and I think he got sent in for his reaction, rightly so as his reaction was probably bang on, and I finished off the session.

“He was on crutches for the next two weeks, so it was sort of like, not mission accomplished because I think that’s a bit harsh as I didn’t want to hurt him, I just needed him out the way for this game.”

Ultimately, Brewitt was never going to make debut anyway, but his own injury – concussion after hitting his eye against a team-mate’s back while going up for a header a few days before the tie – would’ve ruled him out in any event.