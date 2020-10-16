“A book is a thing to make you happy” – Jose Mourinho hits Arsene Wenger with a savage dig over book omission

You may have been wondering why Arsene Wenger has been appearing in the press so much in recent weeks detailing stories from his time at Arsenal, but it all makes sense when you realise it’s one big book promotion.

The autobiography will take a look at all aspects of Arsene’s career and it certainly looks like it could be an interesting read, but there’s a notable omission from it.

Every manager has that one team or opposite number who they can’t get the better of, and in Wenger’s case that was Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese manager would always manage to beat Wenger on the pitch while you could see that he wound him up on the sidelines too, so you can understand why the legendary Arsenal manager has decided not to touch on this.

Obviously it would be a surprise for Mourinho to pass up the chance to get a little dig in over this, but he’s hit Wenger with a whopper:

Mourinho asked why Wenger doesn't mention him in his book. "Because he never beat me. You are not going to do a chapter about 12 or 14 matches and never win one so why should he? A book is a thing to make you happy, to make you proud so I understand perfectly the situation." — James Olley (@JamesOlley) October 16, 2020

You know that Mourinho absolutely loves that he can say that and it will still rankle with Wenger too, so it will be interesting to see if Wenger comes back with anything himself.