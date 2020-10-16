“Arrogant and disrespectful” – Italian Sport’s minister tears into Cristiano Ronaldo over Covid-19 protocol shambles

Despite numerous claims that sports and politics should never mix, the reality is that sportspeople are role models that people will look up to.

There’s been an escalating situation in recent days where Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19 and a report from Portuguese Bancada has looked at the fall out.

They confirm that there are a few positive cases at Juventus and there are even suggestions that they’ve had to prevent any access to the training ground just now, so it’s clearly a serious situation.

The biggest issue just now comes between Ronaldo and the Italian Sport’s Minister Vincenzo Spadafora with the government official claiming that Ronaldo has breached protocol.

Ronaldo hit back by denying everything and accusing Spadafora of lying, which hasn’t gone down well at all.

The report confirms that he hit back at Ronaldo by calling him “arrogant and disrespectful” over the whole affair, before slamming Ronaldo for not taking responsibility or setting a good example to the public.

Juve’s President appears to be standing by his player at this point as he pointed out he doesn’t know what the government’s protocol is, so it’s a messy situation that could get worse if they keep up the slagging match in the media.