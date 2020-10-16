Bid rejected: Man United target could still get a Premier League move despite a £25m offer being turned down

Everything was so chaotic with Man United in the transfer window that it’s hard to tell who they were really interested in, but it sounds like bids were being thrown around all over the place in the final days.

Watford star Ismaila Sarr emerged as a late target and he probably would’ve been a panic signing, but a report from The Manchester Evening News confirmed that United made a loan offer with an obligation to buy for around £25m.

That was rejected and it was suggested that Watford were looking for closer to £45m to let him go, but their resolve is set to be tested on the final day of the domestic window:

Watford have rejected a £25m offer from Crystal Palace for Ismaila Sarr. Palace contemplating new offer. More on @MailSport — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) October 16, 2020

If Watford do want £45m then you have to think the two sides will be too far apart for an agreement to be reached, while time is running out to get this done.

Sarr was one of the shining lights for The Hornets in their relegation season and he certainly showed enough to suggest he should still be a top flight player, but the move to Old Trafford would probably be too much at this point.

He could be a better fit at Palace where his pace would perfectly compliment their counter attacking style, but it’s hard to see anything happening at this late stage.