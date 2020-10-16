Boost for Arsenal as Man City’s talisman officially ruled out through injury

It’s never nice to try and take a positive from any injury situation, but every fan will feel some relief when they see that a star player from an opposing side won’t be able to play against them.

Mikel Arteta has shown that he can get results against Pep Guardiola with his Arsenal team so tomorrow’s clash should be fascinating, and it will also give us a great idea of how close The Gunners are to a title challenge.

Man City have some incredible squad depth so losing one player shouldn’t completely ruin the team, but it’s fair to say that there’s a notable drop off when Kevin de Bruyne isn’t playing.

Everything goes through the Belgian star and he’s legitimately one of the best players in the world, so there was some worry at The Etihad when he picked up a knock on international duty.

It’s not enough to keep him out for a long time, but he will be missing for the game tomorrow and the next couple of weeks:

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne facing two weeks on the sidelines with muscle injury picked up on international duty | @mcgrathmike https://t.co/2SIE5FWZL6 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) October 16, 2020

It’s certainly a boost for Arsenal, but do they have enough to get another big result?