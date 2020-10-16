Carlo Ancelotti makes surprise James Rodriguez admission ahead of Merseyside derby

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has made a surprise admission about star-midfielder James Rodriguez’s on-field impact since joining the Toffees earlier this summer.

Ancelotti, 61, took the Goodison Park hot-seat just 10-months ago and has since gone on to turn the Toffee’s fortunes around including a stunning start to the new 2020-21 campaign.

Everton currently sit at the top of the Premier League table after a faultless opening four fixtures have seen the Blue half of Merseyside take a maximum 12 points.

One decision which Ancelotti will take all the credit for is the decision to sign Real Madrid’s Rodriguez.

The former Real Madrid midfielder joined Everton earlier this summer on a free transfer (TransferMarkt) and has gone on to have a superb impact on his new side’s performances.

Rodriguez has already been directly involved in six goals from his first five appearances for Everton and has emerged as an early contender for Player of the Season.

In an exclusive interview with Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sports Witness) Ancelotti has assessed his Columbian midfielder’s impact ahead of the hotly anticipated Merseyside derby this week and said: “Even I’m surprised.

More Stories / Latest News Opinion: 16 years after his Barcelona debut, it’s time some respect was put on Lionel Messi’s name Man United squad believe Solskjaer doesn’t know his best team as player makes stunning training claims Boost for Man United as PSG could only have 11 fit players available for Champions League tie

“He hasn’t played since February and it was only fair to expect a few difficulties in a switch to a different type of football, but the enthusiasm and his talent have been a formidable boost”.