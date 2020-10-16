Confusion for Arsenal and Celtic over stars but potential good news could set a precedent for the other

There was a worrying situation last week where Stuart Armstrong was forced to pull out of the Scotland squad due to a positive Covid-19 test, but it turned into a farce when Ryan Christie and Kieran Tierney were forced to isolate.

It’s not clear exactly what happened after that but the Arsenal and Celtic stars were forced to self isolate for 14 days despite not posting a positive result, and both clubs have been fighting to get them involved this weekend.

Arsenal face Man City while Celtic have their Glasgow derby against Rangers so you can see this is a big deal for both sides, and The Daily Record have indicated that good news for Tierney could set a precedent for Christie.

It’s since emerged that Tierney should be allowed to play for Arsenal tomorrow, and obviously Celtic will push for their man to be freed up too:

Arsenal look poised to announce they will have Kieran Tierney available for tomorrow, cutting short his 14-day isolation. As @scotsunsport reported today, expect Celtic to now demand same for Ryan Christie for Rangers showdown. — Derek McGregor (@McGregorDerek) October 16, 2020

It’s an interesting situation because England and Scotland have dealt with the Covid-19 outbreak separately by making their own decisions, but we’ve also seen that as soon as one sets a precedent then the other follows pretty quickly.

Both players are vital members of their team so hopefully they do get to play, but it’s still looking unclear just now.