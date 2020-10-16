With only a few hours left of the transfer window between English Premier League clubs and their counterparts in the Championship and Leagues One and Two, West Ham have been rocked by news that could see them fail to secure their top target.

It’s been a long, hard summer for David Moyes, after he was apparently forced to sell Grady Diangana to West Brom, and has only managed to bring in Vladimir Coufal on a permanent deal and Craig Dawson on a season-long loan from Watford.

A deal for Brentford’s exciting talent, Said Benrahma, had been agreed with his medical planned for Thursday of this week.

However, in an unexpected twist, noted by the Daily Mirror, the 25-year-old Algerian has failed the medical with the Hammers only finding out the news on Frida morning.

Despite this, it’s believed that the east Londoners are still keen on pushing the deal through by the 5pm deadline.

“Nothing has been done yet. Conversations are ongoing,” the Daily Mirror quote a Brentford source as saying.

Given how long the Hammers have been pursuing the player, and whom they’ve also allowed to leave on loan to make room in their squad for him, it will be a bitter blow to Moyes if Benrahma is unable to be secured.