Done Deal: Fulham bolster their defence with the late signing of ace with Premier League experience

The biggest problem for newly promoted sides always comes in both boxes, where they often struggle to find the back of the net and find that their defenders aren’t good enough to deal with the added quality coming the other way.

Fulham have certainly had that problem so far since coming up and they’ve conceded a lot of goals, so Scott Parker will be hoping a new addition and some added time to work on things might improve things.

Terence Kongolo has spent a couple of seasons in the Premier League with Huddersfield, and it’s been confirmed that he’s made a late move to Fulham on a permanent deal:

He actually went to Fulham on loan last season but he picked up a bad injury in his second game which ended his season, so he’ll be looking to make up for lost time.

There may be concerns that most of his top flight experience came with a team who were comfortably relegated, but he’s a solid all round defender who also looks happy with the ball at this feet.

It’s also handy to have defenders who are left footed so he can go out to full back if needed, and it will be interesting to see if he’s able to help shore things up at the back going forward.