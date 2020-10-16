Done Deal: Negotiating tactics pay off for Spurs as they save £7m on defensive signing

There’s a fine line between genius and disaster when it comes to negotiating late in the transfer window, but it looks like Daniel Levy might deserve some credit here.

You always worry when two clubs are so far apart in their opening stances because it makes a compromise look much less likely, but they’ve managed to secure the signing of Joe Rodon in the final moments of the window.

Reports indicate that Swansea were hoping to get as much as £20m for their star defender, so this looks like a good piece of business from the Premier League side:

Done deal. Understand that the agreed fee for Rodon is £11m plus add-ons. #THFC initially wanted to pay around £7m, while Swansea were after £18-20m. — Charlie Eccleshare (@CDEccleshare) October 16, 2020

Obviously we don’t know how much those add-ons are worth so it’s possible that Swansea will get the full amount they were hoping for eventually, but that will depend on how well Rodon handles the step up.

He’s still fairly inexperienced but he’s shown a lot of promise and he’s forced his way into the Welsh national side recently, so hopefully he gets plenty of chances to develop and show everyone how good he can be.