Man United have been dealt a bitter blow in their seemingly endless pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to be hamstrung across the last transfer window as the money men at Old Trafford systematically refused to meet the Bundesliga side’s asking price for the England international.

Eventually having to admit defeat, the Red Devils had to turn their attentions elsewhere, securing Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri on deadline day.

Any thoughts United may have had of going back in for Sancho in January have quickly been nipped in the bud by Dortmund too.

According to SportBild, cited by the Daily Mail, the German club will refuse to negotiate with the Premier League outfit during the next window.

What that means is the player will spend the entire 2020/21 season in Germany, and once next summer’s transfer window opens for business, there’s some certainty to more clubs than United being in the picture.

Frankly, the Old Trafford outlet only have themselves to blame.