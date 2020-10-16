Dreadful timing for Real Madrid ace as he’s diagnosed with a potential long-term injury

Real Madrid haven’t had a lot of luck with injuries in recent months, with Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal missing a significant amount of action due to ongoing issues.

Martin Odegaard looked set to break through this season after an excellent year with Real Sociedad, while a lack of action in the transfer market meant he was going to get a proper chance to establish himself in the team.

The last thing he needs is an injury setback at this point in his career, so this update from the Real Madrid website will come as a crushing blow.

The club haven’t given an idea of timescales yet and they simply describe it as an injury to his right soleus muscle and they will continue to monitor him, but there are different reports going around which suggest this could be a long term thing.

The worry will be that it takes him a while to recover so he doesn’t get a chance to nail down a regular starting spot, and that will encourage Real to throw money around next summer and that will hurt his chances in the team.

Hopefully it’s just a small knock and it doesn’t keep him out for too long, but the signs are not looking good at this point.