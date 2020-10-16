Barcelona head to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez this weekend and a tricky fixture against Getafe.

Or at least on paper they’re playing against Getafe.

That’s because for this weekend only the club are changing their name.

According to MARCA and cited by Football Espana, the shirts will bear the words FE C.F. removing the ‘Geta’ from the club name.

Roughly translated, this means ‘Faith FC,’ and the idea behind the move is so that it should bring hope to the club’s supporters who, like many across the world, are suffering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The club have noted that the initiative is “to raise awareness and inject encouragement into the fans in the face of the extraordinary difficulties that this 2020 is posing for the club and for society in general,” per Football Espana, who also quote the club’s general manager, Clemente Villaverde, as saying “faith is the only thing they cannot lose.”

Getafe’s new summer signing, Ryan Nolan, fully agreed with the move.

“I think its a great gesture,” he told CaughtOffside.

“Especially with what is happening in the world, and Spain isn’t going through their best year as Covid has hit hard here like in a lot of other countries.

“So it’s important to send a message to the people to keep the faith and better days will come.”

En esta dura temporada, no perder la FE es ganarlo todo. ?https://t.co/WR4tEIiDjW — FE C.F. (@GetafeCF) October 14, 2020

It isn’t clear if replica shirts will be made for sale, but in any event, it’s a remarkable piece of marketing from the club from Madrid.

If it gives even one of their supporters comfort then the initiative will have arguably done its job.