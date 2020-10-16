Fee agreed: Spurs looks set to sign defensive star but may have left things too late

It’s amazing how clubs have months to get deals sorted yet we always see transfers fall through when the window closes because they couldn’t get all the paperwork sorted in time.

An injury to Eric Dier and a punishing opening schedule meant that Spurs were looking to add some defensive cover before the domestic window shut, but they may have left things too late.

Swansea defender Joe Rodon was talked up as a major target and it looks like a fee has finally been agreed, but it’s not clear if Spurs have enough time to get this over the line:

Spurs and Swansea have agreed a transfer fee for Joe Rodon. Race against time to get deal done…. #THFC #Spurs #Swans — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) October 16, 2020

Rodon has been outstanding for a couple of years now and he’s certainly earned his chance to impress at the top level, while he’s also broken into the Welsh team recently.

He’s still only 22 and he’s never played more than 27 league games in a single season so he still needs to develop, but he looks like he has everything you want in the modern day centre back.

It’s likely that we won’t get a definitive answer here until after the window shuts, but it’s well worth keeping an eye on.