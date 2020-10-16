West Ham certainly haven’t had the best of transfer windows this summer, and one former professional has torn into the clubs fans about it.

In the earlier part of the window, highly-rated Grady Diangana was sold to West Bromwich Albion, apparently against the wishes of manager, David Moyes.

The sale also upset the club’s playing staff with captain, Mark Noble, taking to Twitter in the aftermath of the deal going through to voice his displeasure.

As captain of this football club I’m gutted, angry and sad that Grady has left, great kid with a great future!!!!! https://t.co/oNPPEp8Pt6 — MARK NOBLE (@Noble16Mark) September 4, 2020

With Brentford’s Said Benrahma on the verge of signing for the east Londoners, Danny Mills has told West Ham fans to stop bleating and just get on with it.

“I think he’s (Benrahma) proven. I think he’s a very, very good player,” he said to Football Insider.

“West Ham fans should have no real issues with that. You’ve got rid of one, but they’ve got a better player in.

“Deal with it. Get over it. Move on. It’s as simple as that. That’s all it comes down to.”

The ire of West Ham’s loyal supporter base is somewhat understandable, however.

A move to the London Stadium was sold to them by the board as being a move which would herald a new beginning for the club, and one where they would, apparently, be consistently challenging for Europe.

In all but one of the seasons since the switch, the Hammers have been battling relegation, so a lack of investment in the team was always going to get their backs up, whatever Mills says.