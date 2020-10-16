Menu

Huge blow for Barcelona as Koeman rules star out of the Clasico vs Real Madrid through injury

FC Barcelona
Sometimes you don’t notice how good a goalkeeper is until they’re out of the team, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen has proven that he’s one of the best in the world in recent years.

Neto is an able back up and he’s unlikely to let you down, but he’s not as good on the ball and you can argue that no one else is capable of pulling off some of the saves like ter Stegen does.

Barca’s defence is still a bit fragile just now so you have to expect that Real Madrid will get chances in their upcoming clash, so this news will come as a blow:

Ronald Koeman has confirmed that the game will come too soon for the German keeper and he’s not in a hurry to get him back into the team.

You always want to get your best players back as soon as possible but that can just cause longer term damage, and Real Madrid have a similar situation with Eden Hazard although the Belgian star took it upon himself to rule himself out of the clash.

It’s going to be a major test for Koeman as he looks to take the title back from Real, but this will certainly reduce their chances of winning.

1 Comment

  1. Dan Burcea says:
    October 16, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    So Ronald Koeman also has a brain not only guts!

    Reply

