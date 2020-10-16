League winner will be stuck at Chelsea despite his willingness to drop down to the Championship

Sometimes you just know that a certain move could be a disaster for a certain player’s career, and hindsight makes it clear that Danny Drinkwater should not have joined Chelsea.

It was only a few years ago when he was playing a key role in the Leicester City team that won the Premier League, while he was also being touted to play a major part of England too.

Things didn’t get off to a great start as he only managed 12 league appearances for Chelsea in his first season, while loan spells at Aston Villa and Burnley didn’t result in any meaningful action either.

It looks like a mixture of injury and attitude issues have led to his downfall as much as anything, but the failed loan spells last season meant that he was always going to struggle to find a new team.

He’s still with Chelsea and it looks like he was happy to drop down to the Championship in search of first team football, but even that hasn’t resulted in enough interest to get him a move:

Despite some tentative interest from the Championship and his willingness to drop down a division or move abroad, it currently looks unlikely Danny Drinkwater will get a move away from Chelsea before 5pm. Could be a long three months ahead for him. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) October 16, 2020

Chelsea are stacked in central midfield and there’s no sign of Drinkwater getting back into the team, so it’s starting to look like his final prime years are going to be wasted.