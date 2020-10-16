Liverpool ace agrees to head out on season-long loan to Championship side

It’s hard to tell if Liverpool were simply unable to offload some fringe players or if Jurgen Klopp wanted some time to get a proper look at the younger players, but the squad was clearly too big.

A few of the young players have started to leave the club in the past couple of days, and it now looks like Harvey Elliott will be the latest after agreeing a season-long loan deal with Blackburn Rovers:

Harvey Elliott has agreed to join Blackburn Rovers on loan. Will be great experience for the #LFC teenager. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 16, 2020

It feels like Elliott has been around for a few years but he’s somehow still only 17 years old, so hopefully this will give him a chance to play regular first team football and continue his development.

He initially broke through at Fulham a couple of years ago when he became the youngest player in Premier League history, while he also appeared eight times for Liverpool last season but that mostly came in the cup competitions.

Blackburn have had a bright start to the season and they look good going forward so there will be competition to get into the team, but it should also be a good place for him to learn and stand out.