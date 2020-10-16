Liverpool team news vs Everton: Mixed news as two stars return but one key player will miss out

It’s probably a stretch to suggest that Everton have enough to put up a real title challenge this season, but they certainly have enough to beat anyone if they play well.

It feels like it’s the first time in a long time that The Toffees will actually approach the derby with Liverpool with some expectation, and you can see why.

Carlo Ancelotti has his team playing some lovely stuff and James Rodriguez has the quality to create chances against any defence, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin has turned into an absolute goal machine.

Liverpool are also coming off the back of an absolute hiding against Aston Villa where Adrian had a nightmare, but it looks like the Spaniard will need to play again this weekend:

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane are both fit to play against Everton after recovering from coronavirus ? Alisson Becker and Naby Keita are ruled out ? pic.twitter.com/cioB69BLpH — Goal (@goal) October 16, 2020

Mane is vital for the Liverpool system has his pressing and quality from the front can often be a great form of defence, while Thiago also showed some promising signs since his arrival.

They probably have enough to get by without Keita so Alisson is the key miss here, and it will be interesting to see how this game goes.