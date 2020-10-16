Man United squad believe Solskjaer doesn’t know his best team as player makes stunning training claims

A core section of Manchester United’s squad reportedly believe that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still doesn’t know what his best midfielder or best team is with one player admitting that training under the Norwegian is ‘basic’ and ‘lacks creativity”.

Solskjaer has found his position come under intense criticism in recent weeks after a lacklustre start to the new 2020-21 campaign has seen the Reds lose two of their opening Premier League fixtures, including a 6-1 thrashing against Spurs.

The Norwegian’s position has not been eased after a recent report from The Mirror claimed that United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward would be prepared to sack Solskjaer in favour of Mauricio Pochettino.

These claims have been echoed by Miguel Delaney of the Independent who has reported that the Reds have ‘sounded’ out the former Spurs manager via the use of intermediaries.

Also included in Delaney’s report is a stunning claim that a group in the United squad believe their manager still doesn’t know his best midfield or his best team.

Solskjaer has often deployed both Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes with a defensive midfielder varying from game-to-game. Fans have seen the likes of Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay all try and fill the role with none of them cementing the position down as their own.

According to Delaney, another major cloud hanging over Solskjaer’s head is the ‘lack of creativity’ in the Reds’ training sessions with an unnamed player reportedly telling a friend that “training is so basic” and admitted that the manager feels ‘insecure’ at the moment.

These shocking claims come at a crucial time for both the United squad and Solskjaer who head into a month of very difficult fixtures, including Paris-Saint Germain (away) in the Champions League, Chelsea (home) in the Premier League and RB Leipzig (home) also in the Champions League.