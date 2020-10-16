Mixed news for Chelsea outcasts as one goes on loan but the other is stuck as a late deal collapses

Chelsea’s business model of stockpiling players means they will always have a huge squad, but it feels like players suddenly pop up who you were convinced left on a permanent basis years ago.

Baba Rahman hasn’t played a game for Chelsea for five years but he just keeps getting sent out on loan, and it looked like he and his teammate Jake Clarke-Salter were set for late loan moves to the Championship today.

In the end the deal only went through for Clarke-Salter, and it means Rahman is stuck at Stamford Bridge for now:

Baba Rahman didn't get his move in the end. Middlesborough were the last club in for him from the EFL but it didn't go through for various reasons. https://t.co/VvXYNZJKS0 — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 16, 2020

Chelsea did have a serious issue at left back but Rahman never looked like he was going to get a chance to prove himself with the first team, and the big money signing of Ben Chilwell only enhances that feeling.

The Ghanaian international turned 26 this summer so it’s a shame to see him in this situation as he enters his prime years, but it does look like his options are extremely limited just now.

Some transfer windows will still be open so he might find his way out somehow, but the likely reality is he’ll need to sit in the stands until January at least.