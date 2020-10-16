New Man United signing in line for debut vs Newcastle as he travels with the squad

It’s pretty common to see a new signing being slowly introduced to the team via sub appearances and a lower profile cup game as they settle in, but Man United fans will be looking for Alex Telles to play immediately.

Luke Shaw had a nightmare for the ages against Spurs so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the perfect excuse to put the Brazilian straight into the team, but it would be a big call.

He’s barely met his new teammates and he’s just come back from Brazil on international duty so that’s a lot to deal with, but it looks like he’s in line to make his debut against Newcastle as he travels with the squad:

Harry Maguire and Alex Telles have travelled with the United squad to Newcastle. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 16, 2020

Maguire’s status was also unclear with rumours of an injury and he looks like a guy who just needs a couple of weeks away to recharge and get his head sorted, but he’ll probably be thrown straight back in the firing line.

At least his last appearance for England was very short so he might not be so tired, but it did look like Solskjaer was laying the groundwork to leave him out.

This is a huge game for United’s season and Solskjaer’s future, so it will be interesting to see what he does.