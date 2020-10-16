Paul Pogba hates new role as Reds open communication with Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is reportedly unhappy with the role given to him under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and ‘hates’ playing in a more withdrawn position. Pressure is also continuing to mount on the Norwegian manager as lines of communication have been opened with the available and highly-rated Mauricio Pochettino.

Pogba, 27, rejoined United in 2016 from Juventus after the Frenchman opted to depart the Reds’ youth academy four years prior. Pogba’s second coming cost the Reds’ hierarchy a whopping £94.5m, as per TransferMarkt.

However, despite a four-year spell with United’s senior, first-team, Pogba has always found himself at the centre of speculation surrounding his long-term future.

The French World Cup winner did nothing to help keep his profile low after he spoke of his dreams to play for Real Madrid whilst recently away on international duty, as per Sky Sports.

However, the latest in the ongoing-saga regarding Pogba’s happiness at United comes from the Independent who claim that the midfielder ‘hates’ the role he has been given under Solskjaer.

Independent’s Miguel Delaney reports that the 27-year-old does not enjoy playing a more withdrawn role and believes he should be doing his best work further up the pitch.

Delaney goes onto claim that Pogba’s admission of hatred for his playing role would mean Solskjaer has to consider dropping either the Frenchman or popular fan-favourite Bruno Fernandes and according to his claims, many at the club would not have a problem with Solskjaer dropping either.

In addition to Pogba’s unhappiness, Delaney also reports that the Reds’ hierarchy have now opened lines of communication via intermediaries for Pochettino who has remained out of a job for nearly 12-months.

United’s next fixture is on the weekend when they will host Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United at Old Trafford in a game which one would assume Solskjaer absolutely must win.