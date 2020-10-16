Photo: Arsenal hint at welcome return from injury as striker pictured in training

It’s very easy for promising youngsters to get forgotten about when they go down with a long term injury, and it came at the worst time for Gabriel Martinelli last season.

The young striker looked promising after arriving at The Emirates before going down with a bad injury earlier in the year, and Mikel Arteta’s team have excelled in his absence.

Martinelli is versatile but there’s a lot of competition for places in the wider areas, while Eddie Nketiah has established himself as a capable back up for Aubameyang through the middle.

Despite that, it’s always welcome to have quality players coming back from injury, and Arsenal’s Twitter account has indicated that he’s close to a return:

He’s been out for a long time so his return will need to be gradual and will probably feature appearances from the bench at first, but it will be exciting to see if he can force his way into this team.