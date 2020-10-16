PSG are in bad shape ahead of Man United clash as nine first teamers missing vs Nimes and the bench looks unrecognisable

It’s all well and good claiming that player safety is the main priority, but forcing a packed international schedule and then scheduling club games just two games afterwards does suggest it might be an afterthought.

PSG are the main seed in Man United’s Champions League group this season and it’s not like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will enter the game next week in terrific shape, but the Parisians look to be in a pretty bad way just now.

At least nine team players are listed as unavailable for their game against Nimes tonight but that doesn’t include Neymar who has also been left out, while the bench is packed with names that the casual fan may not recognise:

The starting XI is still decent but apart from Mbappe there’s no real reason to be scared from a Man United point of view, but you expect that Neymar will be back in the team next week.

Even if United are low in confidence they have a fit squad and they have beaten PSG in recent years, so they have to go into the game with a mindset that this is there for the taking.