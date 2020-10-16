“Starting to come together” – These fans are convinced Pochettino is set for Man United job as potential backroom staff member asks for his release

The international break tends to result in a lack of any meaningful football news so it’s pretty common to see small things being blown out of proportion.

There’s a lot of talk that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be on his way out of Old Trafford if his team don’t beat Newcastle tomorrow, but that would only make sense if they have a top class option who’s ready to take over.

A recent report from Talksport indicated that former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino was being lined up as a potential successor, so his every move is going to be monitored every time United fail to win.

In a seemingly unrelated report from The Daily Record it’s suggested that the man behind Lille’s incredible transfer dealings Luis Campos has asked to leave the French club, and Man United have been looking to bring him in recently.

They do point out that those links mainly came when Jose Mourinho was at Old Trafford as the two are known to be very close, but some fans seem to be convinced that this is a sign of a potential link up with Pochettino in Manchester:

It’s a tricky business lining up a new manager because it will hugely undermine the current set up if those efforts leak out, while it also results in an awkward situation if the team starts to do well.

It’s also worth pointing out that Ed Woodward is seemingly incapable of doing any kind of deal so it might not even make a difference, but this will be interesting to follow if things go badly tomorrow.