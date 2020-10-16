(Video) Jesse Lingard posts hilariously cute singing clip with baby daughter

Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard has taken to his social media to share a ridiculously cute clip with his baby daughter which includes the pair signing.

READ MORE: Dortmund will refuse to negotiate with Man United if they move for Jadon Sancho in January

Lingard, 27, joined United’s youth academy all the way back in 2000 and after a string of successful loan spells with the likes of Birmingham City and Leicester City, the English midfielder went onto establish himself as a first-team regular.

Arguably, Lingard’s finest moment came during extra-time in the 2016 FA Cup final when he scored the winning goal to beat Crystal Palace to England’s most prestigious cup trophy.

Despite a largely successful career with United which has spanned over 20 years, Lingard has always been the centre of harsh critism, with fans even taking their discontent of his on-field performances a step too far.

However, a recent post by the man himself should go some way to reminding fans that he is just a regular guy who deserves to be treated fairly.

The hilariously cute clip which Lingard posted on his Instagram story features him signing with his young daughter who is putting on a fake cry.

Adorable.