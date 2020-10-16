After finding themselves on the end of a 7-2 drubbing, there was always going to be a forensic investigation at Liverpool as to what went wrong against Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp and his backroom staff will be looking for any small detail to feed back to their playing staff in order to ensure that the same mistakes aren’t made again.

Perhaps that result had been coming for a while as it seems that the Reds haven’t had the same intensity since last season once they’d realised they’d won the Premier League.

Former club legend, John Barnes, has admitted there’s been a drop off in performance levels, and he’s pointed the finger firmly at Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, suggesting that the front three need to work harder at the top of the pitch in order that Klopp’s press and high line works effectively.