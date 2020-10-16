Menu

Video: ‘Long may it continue’ – Klopp wants Liverpool to extend Merseyside derby record over Everton

This weekend sees another Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, and for the first time in a long time, the Toffees have a slight edge over the Reds.

Carlo Ancelotti has guided Everton to the top of the Premier League table playing a brand of football that’s been wonderful to watch as well as being extremely effective.

Unusually, Liverpool go into the game on the back of a 7-2 hiding at Aston Villa, but manager, Jurgen Klopp, isn’t at all worried.

In fact, he’s hoping that the Reds’ 10-year unbeaten record in the fixture continues.

