Video: PSG star lucky to escape injury after horrific red card challenge but injury woes worsen ahead of Man United clash

PSG’s squad was already looking pretty makeshift tonight so all they wanted was to try and get through the game without any more injuries, but that hasn’t exactly gone to plan.

Leandro Paredes was forced off after ten minutes with a bad looking injury, and it means that former Man United midfielder Ander Herrera has had to come on much earlier than he would’ve wanted as he returns from injury:

Things almost got worse a minute later as debutant Rafinha was wiped out with a horrendous looking challenge, but at least it looks like he’s fine to carry on after a worrying few moments:

This is the last thing that PSG needed as they prepare to face Man United with a depleted looking squad next week, so they’ll just be hoping to find a way of getting a win here and escaping without any more casualties.