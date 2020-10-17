Bruno Fernandes wanted by two European giants as rivals set to go head-to-head for Man United’s Portuguese Magnifico

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is reportedly a wanted man by none other than La Liga giants and arch-rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Fernandes, 26, joined United in January this year from Sporting Lisbon in a move which costs the Reds £49.5m as per TransferMarkt.

United’s creative midfielder has had a dramatic impact on the pitch after being directly involved in 24 goals in just 26 appearances in all competitions.

However, according to a recent report from The Sun, Fernandes could be in line for an early Old Trafford exit despite joining the Reds just 10-months ago.

The Sun’s report claims that both Real Madrid and Barcelona are prepared to battle it out for Fernandes’ signature, although, the report does not state whether or not the La Liga giants will make a January move or wait until next summer.

Fernandes’ United happiness has been cast into doubt in recent weeks after several reports emerged suggesting the midfielder was unhappy to be subbed off just one-minute into the second-half during his side’s 6-1 thumping against Spurs, as per The Athletic.

However, speculation was cooled yesterday by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during a scheduled press conference when the Norwegian (as quoted by Manchester Evening News) said: “We’ve been in touch with the ones that have been away and it’s one of those things you have to get over as soon as you can, we know any little chance from outside wants to create division. Bruno spoke well the other day we are united and have to stay together, we can’t listen to everyone outside, gotta get on with it.

“Bruno has lost two league games and came in February, it’s been two in quick succession, he’s not used to losing league games but welcome to Manchester United this is what happens, gonna try and create a division between us but it’s not gonna happen, this is a group that wants to work together and stick together.”

Solskjaer’s unity cries were echoed just days ago by Fernandes himself who spoke with Sport TV (via A Bola) and strongly dismissed claims he was unhappy, the 26-year-old said: “There’s been a lot of speculation about that.

“First it was a discussion with team-mates, as it did not stick, it was a discussion with only one team-mate [Victor Lindelof], as it did not stick now, it is the discussion with Solskjaer.

“I believe it is a way to destabilise the group. What was said is in no way true.

“I was replaced at half-time, it is true, by technical option. The coach told me that the game was almost over and that we would have a lot of games ahead of us. Got it. I was not satisfied but said nothing that could harm the group.”