Everton suffered an injury blow during the Merseyside Derby this afternoon, with right-back Seamus Coleman being forced off with a muscle injury.

Considering the side’s respective form heading into the international break, this looked as though it could be Everton’s best chance of overcoming Liverpool for the first time in a decade.

The Toffees have been flying under the stewardship of Carlo Ancelotti and sat top of the Premier League table when the international break began. This tussle with their local rivals is undoubtedly the toughest test they’ve faced so far.

It’s for that reason that Ancelotti will have been frustrated to see defender Seamus Coleman forced off through injury in the first-half of the contest.

1-1 in the match and 1-1 with injuries. Everton captain Seamus Coleman has gone off holding his hamstring. New signing Ben Godfrey comes on.

It proved to be good news for new signing Ben Godfrey, though. The 22-year-old was signed from Norwich City before the transfer window closed and was trusted to make his debut for the Toffees after Coleman was forced off.

Coleman’s last few seasons have been marred by injury, so for his sake, we hope that his injury is nothing too serious and he will be back in contention sooner rather than later.

For now, though, it’s Ben Godfrey’s chance to make himself a hero.