Extraordinary Chelsea stat will give Frank Lampard a headache

Chelsea FC
Chelsea threw away two points against Southampton this afternoon – and this stat won’t make manager Frank Lampard feel any better.

The Blues were in control for large periods against the Saints, being both 2-0 and 3-2 up during the contest, but a 92nd minute equaliser saw them throw away two points at Stamford Bridge.

Two of the goals in particular came directly from mistakes by Chelsea players – Kai Havertz and, of course, Kepa Arrizabalaga, who as the Premier League show on their website, has made three errors leading directly to a goal so far in the league this season.

No other player has made more than one.

In fact, five of Chelsea’s nine conceded goals in the league this term have come from individual errors, with Thiago Silva making up the fifth (against West Brom in another 3-3 draw).

That is rather extraordinary to think. The bulk of Chelsea’s problems at the back have come from individual errors, rather than a flaw in Lampard’s system or an inability to coach defending.

That must be hugely frustrating for Lampard, that it’s not his game plan which is coming undone, rather silly individual errors from his team (and goalkeeper) are costing him points week in, week out.

And who knows, it could ultimately cost him his job.

