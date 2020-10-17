Ahead of Gareth Bale’s second debut for Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Redknapp has tipped the Welshman to take the north Londoners towards the Premier League title.

Redknapp managed the winger during his first spell at White Hart Lane so knows all about what Bale can bring to Jose Mourinho’s side.

After a hectic start to their campaign, Spurs will surely be delighted to see Bale get his bow against London rivals, West Ham, even though Mourinho is playing his cards close to his chest at the moment.

“For me he could be the difference this year for Tottenham,” Redknapp said to BBC Radio Wales, cited by BBC Sport.

“Gareth coming back will make such a difference to Tottenham, he’s an amazing player.

“With [Harry] Kane, Son [Heung-min] and Bale that’s an amazing front free that could scare any team.

“I honestly think they’ve got a squad there capable of having a real chance to win the Premier League.

“You’ve got to fancy Liverpool and you’d have to fancy Manchester City, they would have to be favourites.

“But if anybody else is going to challenge them this year I think it’s Tottenham.”

The main issue for Bale during his time at Real Madrid was his injury record.

Though Zinedine Zidane has never disclosed the reasons why he continuously dropped the Welshman, the fact that he was ok injury wise for a few games only to then be struck down with another ailment has to have had an effect on the way the Frenchman made up his teams.

If Mourinho can keep Bale fit, then Redknapp’s opinion might not be as fanciful as it first appears.