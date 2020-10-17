Although we are only a few games into the Premier League season, Man United’s trip to St. James’ Park to face Newcastle has almost become a must-win game already for the Red Devils.

The manner of United’s performances against Crystal Palace, Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur has left a lot to be desired, and nothing less than a win in the north east will be acceptable.

To that end, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might’ve been expected to play his strongest XI, even with a Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain on the immediate horizon.

However, new signing, Donny van der Beek, still hasn’t been able to command a starting spot, and that’s even with the knowledge that the Norwegian has also left out Paul Pogba.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘He’ll be out for the best part of seven/eight months’ – Early indication is Liverpool’s Van Dijk could miss season ‘It is not what Manchester United are about’ – Rashford issues rallying call to his team-mates Video: Man City’s Aguero could be in hot water after laying his hands on female assistant referee

Another of the Red Devils’ new men, Alex Telles, won’t begin the match either, and Mason Greenwood hasn’t even made the bench.

That’s led to these Man United fans taking to social media to let Solskjaer know exactly what they think.

Is he trying to get the sack ? — Sean Cooke (@SeanGCooke) October 17, 2020

You’ve got to be joking me. — Gareth ??????? (@Gareth_Utd) October 17, 2020

Not even on the bench pic.twitter.com/hEyvTRytBJ — Dean (@UtdDeano) October 17, 2020