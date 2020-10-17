Jordan Pickford was lucky not to be sent off for Everton against Liverpool. ESPN’s Dale Johnson has explained on Twitter why he stayed on the pitch.

Pickford flew recklessly into the leg of Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk, who was subsequently forced to leave the field and be replaced by England international Joe Gomez.

The challenge from Pickford was a shocker, but the referee did not award a penalty, nor did he brandish the red card. Rather, Everton were awarded a free-kick for Van Dijk being offside.

The Dutchman was, technically, in an offside position, which was confirmed by VAR, but there was only millimetres in it – and as ESPN’s Dale Johnson reports, last year it would have been a different story.

Virgil van Dijk offside by the new point of handball on the arm, rather than the armpit. Last season, this would have been onside. Note the red line doesn’t go to the elbow. It carries through and that’s the calculation point. #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/QgssuVYOkt — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) October 17, 2020

Johnson posted the below on Twitter, revealing that under last season’s regulations Van Dijk would have been onside, meaning Pickford would have conceded a penalty and could potentially have seen red.

Pickford is a lucky man. Hopefully the damage done to Van Dijk’s knee is nothing too serious.