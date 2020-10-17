‘Not good’ – Jurgen Klopp gives update on condition of injured Liverpool superstar

Jurgen Klopp has given an update on the condition of Virgil Van Dijk after the Dutchman picked up a knee injury during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Everton.

Van Dijk was involved in a collision with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the first-half of the contest. It was, in truth, Pickford doing the colliding, with the England international recklessly jumping into Van Dijk’s leg.

At the time of challenge it looked as though the Dutchman could have had some serious damage done to his knee, and judging by these comments from Klopp, shared by James Pearce on Twitter, there could be a lengthy layoff ahead for the defender.

Klopp on VVD injury: “It’s not good. Virgil plays with pain but he couldn’t play on. Not good.” — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 17, 2020

Van Dijk is arguably the best centre-back on the planet right now, so it would be an immeasurable blow for Liverpool if he was side-lined for a significant amount of time.

We also want to see the best players competing on the field, not sitting in the stands, so we will all be hoping that Van Dijk’s injury is not a serious one.

Unfortunately for Liverpool fans and Klopp alike, though, it looks as though it could be.