Jurgen Klopp raved about Joe Gomez’s ‘sensational’ performance for Liverpool in this afternoon’s action-packed draw against Merseyside rivals Everton.

Gomez was actually dropped from the starting lineup for today’s clash in place of the returning Joel Matip, with the ace under fire after a shaky performance in the 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

Former Reds ace Danny Murphy called for Gomez to be dropped due to his struggles this season.

The 23-year-old was actually called into the action in the 11th minute as Virgil van Dijk went off with an injury, with Klopp hailing the youngster for how he dealt with the ‘difficult circumstances’.

Klopp was pleased with how Gomez handled in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who bagged the equaliser in the 81st minute.

“Difficult circumstances, losing your main player very early.”

“Joe Gomez played a sensational game. I think everybody thought they’d chip the long balls into Calvert-Lewin, in that direction.”

“Joe Gomez dealt outstanding with it, I liked it a lot. So yeah, good game, same old result.”

It’s great to see that Gomez has hit back at the critics with a solid performance, that came in an extremely high-pressure game.

Whilst the England international has looked a bit lax so far this season, some of the criticism that came Gomez’s way following the Villa defeat was unwarranted – considering the entire backline were dreadful.

With it soon to determine how long Van Dijk will be out for, this is the exact kind of showing that fans would’ve wanted from Gomez, given he could be tasked with massive responsibilities soon.