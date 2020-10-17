Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side gave a good account of themselves at Manchester City on Saturday evening, however, an inability to put the ball in the back of the net is ultimately what led to them losing 1-0.

Former Arsenal star, Michael Thomas, believes a lack of fluidity in attack was to blame, but is still positive for what’s to come in the rest of the season.

“The game today lacked fluidity in the final third but the team now knows how to defend as a team without looking vulnerable,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“Over the course of the season if we keep going out and fighting for each other then there is no reason we can’t compete for the trophies.”

New signing, Thomas Partey, made his debut late in the game, and Michael Thomas is excited to see what’s to come from the Ghanaian.

“Thomas Partey is a great addition to the team. He brings massive energy both backwards and forwards,” he continued.

“It will lift the squad as a whole to see a big player coming in and a big player that was much needed in the spine of the team. It also allows Mikel to change his tactics from game to game and try to get Arsenal controlling the ball more often than not.”

Although there appears to be something of a mental block from Arsenal’s point of view when they play teams in the Premier League top six, Thomas isn’t concerned all the while Arteta is at the helm.

“For a long time there seemed to be a scared mentality when coming up against the bigger teams but I’ve seen a big change since Mikel has come in, even if the results haven’t always shown it,” he added.

“Given time I have no doubt that we will be competing.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Federico Chiesa sees red on Juventus debut for horror stamp Video: ‘You have to put them away’ – Arteta bemoans Arsenal’s inability to beat a top six team again Extraordinary Chelsea stat will give Frank Lampard a headache

The Spaniard certainly has clear ideas as to how he wants his teams to play, and over the course of the 2020/21 campaign, Thomas could well be proved right.