Frank Lampard has defended Kepa Arrizabalaga after the Spaniard made yet another error leading to a goal during Chelsea’s 3-3 draw with Southampton this afternoon.

Kepa lost his starting spot at Stamford Bridge prior to the international break. Edouard Mendy was acquired from Rennes over the summer window and he started both games against Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

However, Mendy returned from international duty injured, meaning Lampard had to choose between Kepa and veteran Willy Caballero to start in goal – and opted for the former.

That decision proved a costly one as Kepa made a horrendous error to gift Southampton their second goal of the game, but Lampard is intent on defending the Spanish international.

Here’s what Lampard had to say after the game, with Chelsea sharing it via their official Twitter account.

Frank believes Kepa made two really good saves in the game and, even though people’s eyes will be drawn to the second goal, it wasn’t just him at fault for that. He says every goalkeeper has to be strong mentally at the top level.#CHESOU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 17, 2020

Of course Lampard is not going to hang his player out for dry in a press conference, but he’s seen Kepa make mistakes time and time again and still started AND defended him today.

How much patience does this man have?