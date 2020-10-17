Bad news for Liverpool – Paul Joyce has revealed that both Virgil Van Dijk and Thiago are undergoing knee scans to determine the damage done to them during the Reds’ 2-2 draw with Everton.

Van Dijk and Thiago, Liverpool’s most important player and highest-profile summer signing, were both on the receiving end of shocking challenges from Jordan Pickford and Richarlison respectively.

Everton bagged a point after a stalemate with the champions, but Richarlison will now be unavailable for their next three fixtures, with Pickford fortunate to not have seen red himself in the first-half.

That’ll be a small price to pay in comparison to what could be able to hit Liverpool, though. Paul Joyce revealed on Twitter after today’s game that both VVD and Thiago are going for knee scans.

Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara have gone for scans on suspected knee injuries following the incidents involving Jordan Pickford and Richarlison. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 17, 2020

Whenever a player has picked up a knee injury, you can be forgiven for fearing the worse. If they suffer ligament or tendon damage in that region, they can oftentimes be out for the season.

Klopp will be praying by his bedside tonight that neither of Van Dijk or Thiago are heading for lengthy injury layoffs, but having seen the nature of the challenges, that’d be hard to believe.