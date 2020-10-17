Menu

Liverpool duo undergoing knee scans following horror challenges in battle of Merseyside

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Bad news for Liverpool – Paul Joyce has revealed that both Virgil Van Dijk and Thiago are undergoing knee scans to determine the damage done to them during the Reds’ 2-2 draw with Everton.

Van Dijk and Thiago, Liverpool’s most important player and highest-profile summer signing, were both on the receiving end of shocking challenges from Jordan Pickford and Richarlison respectively.

Everton bagged a point after a stalemate with the champions, but Richarlison will now be unavailable for their next three fixtures, with Pickford fortunate to not have seen red himself in the first-half.

MORE: (Video) Horrendous Jordan Pickford challenge on Virgil Van Djik goes unpunished due to marginal offside

That’ll be a small price to pay in comparison to what could be able to hit Liverpool, though. Paul Joyce revealed on Twitter after today’s game that both VVD and Thiago are going for knee scans.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Sergio Ramos denies certain goal with insane goal-line clearance for Real Madrid vs Cadiz
Pickford apologised for horror challenge that injured Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk
Video: Vestergaard scores late equaliser against Chelsea after Theo Walcott shot

Whenever a player has picked up a knee injury, you can be forgiven for fearing the worse. If they suffer ligament or tendon damage in that region, they can oftentimes be out for the season.

Klopp will be praying by his bedside tonight that neither of Van Dijk or Thiago are heading for lengthy injury layoffs, but having seen the nature of the challenges, that’d be hard to believe.

More Stories Thiago Virgil van Dijk

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Martin Badger says:
    October 17, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    Utterly disgusting performance from Everton and the ref. That this match finished 2 – 2 is laughable given Liverpool’s superiority. Do not expect to see either of the Liverpool injured players until Easter. Shameful.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.