Luis Suarez writes his name into La Liga history after netting milestone 150th goal against Celta Vigo

Atletico Madrid
Opta report that Luis Suarez today became the second fastest player in La Liga history to hit 150 goals – and there’s no prizes for guessing who’s at number one.

Suarez departed Barcelona over the summer to sign for La Liga counterparts Atletico Madrid, where the Uruguayan has wasted no time finding his goal-scoring form under Diego Simeone.

The former Liverpool forward scored against Celta Vigo this afternoon, a goal that took his tally up to 150 in the Spanish top flight, which is an astounding return over the course of six years.

As Opta revealed on Twitter, Suarez is now the second fastest player ever to net 150 goals in La Liga, with ex-Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sitting top of the pile.

There is no Lionel Messi in the top two, but you have to consider that his La Liga career began as a teenager. He has since gone on to smash virtually every other record that’s stood.

Suarez’s decision to leave Liverpool where he was worshipped like a god has certainly been justified by how well he has performed over there.

He’s one of the greatest strikers in La Liga history, and the stats are there to prove it.

