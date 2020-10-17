Major boost for Arsenal with Kieran Tierney set to be available against Manchester City after Covid-19 situation

According to the Telegraph (subscription required), Arsenal are in line for a major boost as Kieran Tierney is expected to be available for tonight’s massive clash against Manchester City.

It’s reported that Arsenal have managed to cut short the left-back’s self-isolation period, with Tierney being put into this situation after Scotland teammate Stuart Armstrong tested positive for Covid-19.

The Telegraph add that Tierney was initially forced to self-isolate for 14 days, but evidence has been provided to prove that the 23-year-old was not in close contact with Armstrong.

It’s added that the duo were playing video games together on a their own portable consoles – a piece of equipment that is common with footballers – especially whilst they’re on international duty.

Due to this, Tierney or Armstrong did not share any equipment – or event the same screen.

Understand Tierney will be available to face City. The whole episode has been hugely frustrating for him & #AFC, who have argued he stayed a distance of around 3m from Armstrong (they had their own portable consoles). KT tested positive in summer & is believed to have antibodies — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) October 16, 2020

The Telegraph interestingly add that the case for Tierney to be available was strengthened by the fact that Tierney actually contracted and recovered from the virus over the summer.

Tierney has been exceptional for Mikel Arteta’s side since he got back to full fitness during Project Restart, the ace has kept himself fit and is now flourishing as a left centre-back.