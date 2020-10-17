Saturday night’s Premier League fare from St. James’ Park turned into an eminently watchable 90 minutes.

Although Man United’s three-goal burst came late into the game, as well as Bruno Fernandes’ first penalty miss for the club, there was enough throughout the match to keep supporters of both sides entertained.

United’s eventual 4-1 win will ensure that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and not Steve Bruce is the happier of the two managers this evening.

What the final score did do was throw up a memorable stat for both clubs.

Again, the Red Devils will be the happier of the two when they find out what it is.

According to the Sky Sports Statto Twitter account, the 105 goals that Man United have now scored against Newcastle is the most goals ever scored against an opponent in the Premier League.

By contrast, the 105 that the Magpies have conceded to United, is the most in the Premier League era against one opponent.