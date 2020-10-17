Marcus Rashford makes no-nonsense prediction about new-signing

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has made a no-nonsense prediction that new-signing Edinson Cavani will have a ‘massive’ impact on the squad’s on-field fortunes.

Rashford, 22, joined United’s youth academy all the way back in 2005 and has since gone on to climb his way through the ranks to establish himself as a first-team regular.

The English attacker has already featured in 219 matches in all competitions for the Reds and has been directly involved in a hugely impressive 108 goals.

United’s number-10 now faces strong competition after ManUtd.com announced they had captured elite striker Cavani on a free transfer on deadline day earlier this summer.

Cavani, 33, became a free agent earlier this year after his contract with former club Paris-Saint Germain expired and despite interest from other top European clubs, United were the ones to land the prolific South American.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Rashford was asked how he feels about the competition for places Cavani’s arrival brings, the 22-year-old said: “As a forward line [the arrival of Cavani] is something to look forward to.

“Hopefully he comes in and scores goals, because he can definitely help us win games and points.

“He can be a massive player for us this season. To win two or three trophies in a season you need a squad, it’s not possible if you don’t have people who can score goals one week and the next week, it’s just not possible without three or four forwards in a team.

“Growing up, United always had four or five forwards who could score goals at any time. The closer we get to that, the more strength we’ll have.”

United travel to Newcastle United later today to face-off against Steve Bruce’s Magpies in an important Premier League tie which manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to come away from with all three-points.

The Reds have not enjoyed a good start to the new 2020-21 campaign after losing two of their opening three domestic matches including a 6-1 thumping to Spurs last time out.

Solskjaer will undoubtedly be keen to get back to winning ways, however, the Norwegian will be unable to call upon Cavani’s services after the Uruguayan was forced to remain isolated after his transfer due to COVID-19 protocols.