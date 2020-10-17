Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at possibility of seeing Facundo Pellistri against Newcastle United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that fans may be forced to wait to see exciting new-signing Facundo Pellistri in action after the Norwegian admitted the youngster is ‘one for the future’.

Pellistri, 18, joined United on deadline day earlier this summer from Diego Forlan’s CA Penarol in a move which cost the Reds £7.65m as per TransferMarkt.

The young attacker is widely regarded as one of South America’s hottest prospects after featuring in 37 matches in all competitions last season and being directly involved in an impressive six goals.

However, ahead of today’s important Premier League clash against Newcastle United and despite being left down to their bare bones on the right side of the pitch, Solskjaer is not expected to award Pellistri his United debut.

Speaking exclusively to ManUtd.com when asked for his initial thoughts on the Reds’ new youngster, the United manager said:“Yes. He’s a young boy coming from Uruguay.

“He’s a signing in the tradition of what we do here which is to bring young players in and let them grow and develop and become the player they can be.

“Of course we’ll give him time. He’s more one for the future than now, but he’s exciting and he’s shown some things in training that we don’t really have here. I’m looking forward to helping him develop and helping him settle.”

Solskjaer will be hoping that his side can get a crucial three-points when they travel to Newcastle later today after already losing two of their opening three Premier League fixtures, including a 6-1 thumping against Spurs.