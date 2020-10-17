(Photo) Manchester United delete ignorant tweet after fan fury at pay-per-view match

Manchester United have suffered a PR disaster of sorts this afternoon with a foolish tweet regarding tonight’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

The encounter will be United’s first under the pay-per-view banner on Sky Sports Box Office, a first of its kind idea that has universally angered football fans.

United put out a tweet that many clubs do, asking supporters where they’d be watching from, with the game being shown on PPV this sparked fury from the fanbase and was quickly deleted.

We’re honestly surprised that this was sent out in the first place, it seems like a half-hearted attempt to make the match relevant amid all the controversy.

Seems United deleted the tweet, here it is. They are reading this all wrong aren’t they? pic.twitter.com/7L7WnzorwY — Conor Cannon (@CJC11) October 17, 2020

I've been a United fan since the age of six, and this Tweet, which they have now deleted, sums up how out of touch and crass this club has become. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/FWDnsXhZpt — Zande ?? #BLM (@KingZairois) October 17, 2020

It’s not often we see an idea in football that is criticised across the board by fans from all Premier League teams, that tells you just how bad this really is.

The decision to show matches on pay-per-view is a real kick in the teeth to avid followers of the beautiful game that already shell out loads on subscriptions for Sky Sports and BT Sport.

That bunch of fans have had the treat of all top-flight games being televised as recently, but that’s all coming to a stop in a underhand ploy for clubs to make extra cash during a pandemic.