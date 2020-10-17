Pickford apologised for horror challenge that injured Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk

According to the Echo, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has admitted that England teammate Jordan Pickford has apologised for the challenge that injured superstar Virgil van Dijk.

Everton’s Pickford somehow escaped punishment after recklessly clattering the defender in just the 6th minute of the tie, with Van Dijk limping off and being replaced by Joe Gomez just a few minutes after.

England’s No.1 essentially seems to have avoided a sending off by virtue of his woes coming after an offside call, with it now being reported that the referee didn’t even use VAR to check for a red card.

Former referee Keith Hackett has exclusively revealed to us that Pickford still should’ve been given his marching orders, regardless of the offside call.

Here’s what Henderson had to say on the incident:

“Jordan came up and apologised after the game and [told me] to tell Virgil.”

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool duo undergoing knee scans following horror challenges in battle of Merseyside Video: Vestergaard scores late equaliser against Chelsea after Theo Walcott shot Luis Suarez writes his name into La Liga history after netting milestone 150th goal against Celta Vigo

Jurgen Klopp may find himself in a very difficult spot now though. It turns out that both Van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara are undergoing scans for their knocks.

Midfielder Thiago somehow managed to finish the game despite being sent to the floor by a horrific studs-up challenge which rightfully saw Richarlison sent off.

The Reds travel to Ajax on Wednesday night to kick off their Champions League campaign, with matches in Europe’s elite club competition and the Premier League coming thick and fast after the break.