Piers Morgan is never one to shy away from sharing his opinions – and he’s taken to Twitter to give his take on Jordan Pickford’s horror challenge on Virgil Van Dijk during the Merseyside Derby.

In case you didn’t see the incident, Pickford jumped into the knee of Van Dijk inside his penalty area, a challenge that would have warranted a penalty and a red card if the Dutchman wasn’t narrowly in an offside position.

Regardless of whether Van Dijk was offside or not, you could argue that Pickford should have seen red anyway. It was a dangerous challenge which resulted in Liverpool’s centre-back having to leave the field injured.

Piers Morgan, who’s taken a break from tweeting about the government’s coronavirus strategy to watch the Merseyside Derby, posted the below on Twitter.

He doesn’t just think Pickford should have been sent off – he wants him in handcuffs!

If Pickford did that in the street, he’d be arrested for assault. Ridiculous he wasn’t sent off. https://t.co/eNFBybzrbs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 17, 2020

He’s got a point, although, the vast majority of street assaults are not two-footed challenges – unless you fancy yourself as a bit of a Ron Harris – then it’d be a pretty good strategy.